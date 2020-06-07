Robert D. McKeeJan. 31, 1932 - Jan. 29, 1955Resident of Alamo, CA.On Saturday, May 23, 2020, Robert D. McKee "Bob", loving husband, father and grandfather passed away at the age of 88.5.Bob was born January 31, 1932 in Oakland California to Charles M. & Charlotte D. McKee. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from the University of California Berkeley in 1957. Bob worked for O.C. Jones & Sons in Berkeley for over 40 years. Once he retired, he worked with his son Charles in his construction business for another 10 plus years.On January 29, 1955, he married Mary Georgantes. They raised two children Charles & Charlotte.Bob had many passions in his life. He loved to serve at his church community. Bob loved to play and watch tennis. He was an avid classic car enthusiast, collecting and restoring cars. Bob loved to drive all of his cars.Bob was preceded in death by his father, Charles M. and his mother Charlotte D. He is survived by his wife Mary and their two children and their spouses, Charles & Andrea, Charlotte & Kelly, his seven grandchildren, Megan, Hannah, Robert and Michelle, Jennifer, Molly & Thomas.Bob's biggest priority was spending time with his family and his personal devotion to God. He will always be remembered as a kind, loving and gentle soul.He will be layed to rest at the Chapel of the Chimes in Oakland on May 28, 2020.