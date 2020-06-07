Robert D. McKee
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert D. McKee
Jan. 31, 1932 - Jan. 29, 1955
Resident of Alamo, CA.
On Saturday, May 23, 2020, Robert D. McKee "Bob", loving husband, father and grandfather passed away at the age of 88.5.
Bob was born January 31, 1932 in Oakland California to Charles M. & Charlotte D. McKee. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from the University of California Berkeley in 1957. Bob worked for O.C. Jones & Sons in Berkeley for over 40 years. Once he retired, he worked with his son Charles in his construction business for another 10 plus years.
On January 29, 1955, he married Mary Georgantes. They raised two children Charles & Charlotte.
Bob had many passions in his life. He loved to serve at his church community. Bob loved to play and watch tennis. He was an avid classic car enthusiast, collecting and restoring cars. Bob loved to drive all of his cars.
Bob was preceded in death by his father, Charles M. and his mother Charlotte D. He is survived by his wife Mary and their two children and their spouses, Charles & Andrea, Charlotte & Kelly, his seven grandchildren, Megan, Hannah, Robert and Michelle, Jennifer, Molly & Thomas.
Bob's biggest priority was spending time with his family and his personal devotion to God. He will always be remembered as a kind, loving and gentle soul.
He will be layed to rest at the Chapel of the Chimes in Oakland on May 28, 2020.


View the online memorial for Robert D. McKee

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chapel of the Chimes/Oakland
4499 Piedmont Avenue
Oakland, CA 94611
(510) 654-0123
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved