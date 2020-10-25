Robert David RiddleMarch 24, 1956 - October 8, 2020Resident of Concord, CAIt is with great sorrow in our hearts that we share that Robert David Riddle, born March 24, 1956, passed away suddenly on October 8th, 2020 in Concord, California. After mowing the lawn of a neighbor on hospice, Robert suffered a major heart attack and passed away swiftly. While his tragic loss was a painful shock to those who loved him, the circumstances surrounding it were no surprise. Everyone who knew Robert knew of his kindness and generosity, and most could tell a story or five about his sharing of money (even though he never had much), food, drink or our most precious human commodity, time. Robert treated every person he met not as a stranger, but as a valued friend.Robert grew up in Richmond. His childhood Saturdays were spent at the matinee, gleefully watching the cartoons upon the silver screen. His love for fantasy and the joy of escapism persisted throughout his life in film, television and years of voracious reading. He introduced his son to the stories of legendary pulp character Conan the Cimmerian. Like the famed adventurer, Robert was "full of gigantic melancholies and gigantic mirth." Robert himself was an amateur writer and poet.At 16, Robert was hit and dragged by a drunk driver, resulting in the near severing of his foot. He lost his left ankle and underwent multiple surgeries over the years. Although he suffered the rest of his life in pain, he was determined to not let his disability define him. He would say the stubbornness and pride was his Aries way. He was a survivor.Robert held many jobs throughout his life, from limo driver, to bartender, to many years as a bus driver for disabled children and adults, whom he adored. Yet his true calling and soul's definition was as an artist. Robert had a creative vision, and he executed it with love and passion through many mediums: elaborate food and drinks, soda can airplanes, animal skins and beadwork, dream catchers, electric "light boxes" activated by sound, wood carving and sculpture and his final passing fancy, painting rocks. Everyone in Robert's life was a happy and grateful recipient of his work, and will treasure many of these pieces for generations to come.Robert is survived by his four siblings, his partner, Paula McKinney, and their mini yet mighty beast Cooper, his beloved children Robert Riddle, Tara Killian and Tom Killian, and his dear grandson and legacy Ira Wren. We humbly ask that in Robert's name, the reader commit an act of kindness and love for another.