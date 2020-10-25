1/1
Robert David Riddle
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert David Riddle
March 24, 1956 - October 8, 2020
Resident of Concord, CA
It is with great sorrow in our hearts that we share that Robert David Riddle, born March 24, 1956, passed away suddenly on October 8th, 2020 in Concord, California. After mowing the lawn of a neighbor on hospice, Robert suffered a major heart attack and passed away swiftly. While his tragic loss was a painful shock to those who loved him, the circumstances surrounding it were no surprise. Everyone who knew Robert knew of his kindness and generosity, and most could tell a story or five about his sharing of money (even though he never had much), food, drink or our most precious human commodity, time. Robert treated every person he met not as a stranger, but as a valued friend.
Robert grew up in Richmond. His childhood Saturdays were spent at the matinee, gleefully watching the cartoons upon the silver screen. His love for fantasy and the joy of escapism persisted throughout his life in film, television and years of voracious reading. He introduced his son to the stories of legendary pulp character Conan the Cimmerian. Like the famed adventurer, Robert was "full of gigantic melancholies and gigantic mirth." Robert himself was an amateur writer and poet.
At 16, Robert was hit and dragged by a drunk driver, resulting in the near severing of his foot. He lost his left ankle and underwent multiple surgeries over the years. Although he suffered the rest of his life in pain, he was determined to not let his disability define him. He would say the stubbornness and pride was his Aries way. He was a survivor.
Robert held many jobs throughout his life, from limo driver, to bartender, to many years as a bus driver for disabled children and adults, whom he adored. Yet his true calling and soul's definition was as an artist. Robert had a creative vision, and he executed it with love and passion through many mediums: elaborate food and drinks, soda can airplanes, animal skins and beadwork, dream catchers, electric "light boxes" activated by sound, wood carving and sculpture and his final passing fancy, painting rocks. Everyone in Robert's life was a happy and grateful recipient of his work, and will treasure many of these pieces for generations to come.
Robert is survived by his four siblings, his partner, Paula McKinney, and their mini yet mighty beast Cooper, his beloved children Robert Riddle, Tara Killian and Tom Killian, and his dear grandson and legacy Ira Wren. We humbly ask that in Robert's name, the reader commit an act of kindness and love for another.


View the online memorial for Robert David Riddle

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by East Bay Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
14 entries
October 24, 2020
It makes my heart sing to read all of the wonderful comments being left about my baby brother. I loved him from the minute my Daddy drove him home from the hospital. We were all waiting at the window to see the car pull up the driveway. The last of 5, always to be the baby, always to be loved. I will forever miss him.
Jana L Gathman
Sister
October 24, 2020
I’ve been dreading writing this because I knew that Robert’s passing would become all to real. What can I say about Robert... he was a friend for over 20 years ..no he was family. We spent so many holidays together that ended in naps. Days by the pool in floaty toys. I loved his barbecued shrimp! Paula and Robert were a loving couple. Always taking good care of each other. I will miss it all. I will miss you and your sheepish grin and kindness. Robert always called me Doc. The day he passed I was in my office and I remembered how I liked that, how respectful and affectionate that was . The timing was such that maybe he was sending me a message. Well I hope Robert knows how much he was loved. RIP
Deborah Banskter
Friend
October 24, 2020
Paula McKinney
Significant Other
October 24, 2020
We remember when Robert made an Indian costume for our son to ware while riding his pony in a peraid HE WAS QUIET A GUY AND TOO YOUNG TO DIE
BILL KAREN AND KRIS TAYLOR
Family
October 24, 2020
Robert, I will miss you so much, first and foremost! I really did picture you as a father figure and loved you. I am so sad we will never have you in the flesh, but we have our sweet and fond memories of you, and reminders all around us of your glowing and captivating energy. It really is true that you were constantly giving to those around you even if you didn’t have all that much yourself. That spoke volumes about the type of man you were.

I think the number one word that comes to mind when I think of you is gentle. I was always inspired by your creations and enjoyed them so much, when I saw you, or the light boxes in Robbie’s grandma’s back yard in concord.

I will never forget you cooking us lunches at your house or grilling in grandma’s back yard. You were one of the coolest people to ever touch my heart and I thank you so much for giving the world the gift that is both Robbie and Tara. I know they will make you proud and make your spirit smile from wherever you are now.


We love you so much!
Grace W
Friend
October 23, 2020
Robert was a one of a kind treasure in our lives. There are no words to describe the special bond he had with Paula. He was happiest when with his children and grandson who brought him great joy and pride.
Phyllis Dye
Sister
October 23, 2020
So sorry for your loss. He will be missed by his loved ones.
Hugs and prayers to you all
Debbie
Friend
October 23, 2020
I met Robert and May when we all were in our early twenties. Robert is a man that truly loves deep in his heart, his family was the most important thing in his life. He treated his friends like family also. He would do anything in the world for his friends and family. It is sad and a shock to hear the news of his passing. Robert was a true dear friend along with his wife mae. Their children and my children played all the time together. Birthday parties special occasions and going to the park. Robert was very artistic, I remember him making things for his kids, he even made me a airplane out of Budweiser cans. I have lots of memories too many too list here. But I know one thing heaven has a speacial man, and the Lord has something in store for him. Robbie and Tara, you will see your father again one day, but in the meantime keep those cherished memories alive and talk to him he will know you now and forever. His love for you will never die it is forever.
Nevada barnes
Friend
October 23, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Deb Terrian
Friend
October 23, 2020
He was our neighbor years ago at south Hampton apartments I bought a motorcycle from him too he truly was a cool kind dude very sorry for the family’s loss
Adam Cambron
Friend
October 23, 2020
I miss you, babe. Cooper is still napping on your pillow.
Paula McKinney
Significant Other
October 23, 2020
My condolences to Paula and all of Robert’s family. He was a very nice, warm, friendly person. I am missing our conversations while dog walking. His passing has touched our little neighborhood with sadness.
Jean Slattery
Friend
October 23, 2020
I miss you, babe.
Paula McKinney
Significant Other
October 23, 2020
Dad, I will miss you for the rest of my life. I can’t help feeling that you were stolen from us. I will forever cherish our life we had together up until this point, especially our years as adults together. I love you.
Tara Killian
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved