Robert Donald Woodward

March 21, 1942 - April 18, 2019

Resident of Concord

Robert "Woody" Woodward, long time resident of Concord, peacefully passed away after a long battle with Diabetes related complications. Robert was known for his caring, kind and humorous personality, his steadfast devotion to family, and firm but fair attitude.

Born in Weed, California and a 1960 graduate of El Cerrito High School Robert married his beloved wife of 57 years, Sharon Stevens. Robert and Sharon settled in Concord shortly thereafter and raised two children Ronnie and Kathy Woodward. In later years Robert particularly enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren Ian, Kirsten, and Kylie, watching them grow from babies to teenagers, having them on weekends and giving them worldly traveling experiences.

Having worked hard pumping gas Bob found employment at a foundry in Richmond, later to become known as Richmond Micro Metals. He developed a genuine interest in metallurgy which he parleyed with hard work, into complete ownership of the foundry business. Bob had an entrepreneurial spirit. Bob enjoyed developing property in Tahoe, opened a machine shop, consulted for other foundries in China, even made competition horseshoes.

A memorable accomplishment of Bob's metallurgy career was the commission to cast the "Peace Bell" a piece designed by a local Bay Area artist, to commemorate the 50th anniversary of The United Nations. This piece now sits on display at the University of California, Berkeley.

Robert enjoyed traveling and spending time with family. The Woodward's traveled extensively while raising their children and spent much of their recreational time at Lake Tahoe boating and camping. Later Bob and Sharon traveled with their friends to many places around the world including in 2017, the bucket list destination of Egypt. Where feeling well and grateful, they cruised the Nile.

Robert is survived by his loving wife Sharon, whom together recently shared the tragic early passing of their son Ron Woodward, who had returned home to help his parents. His Daughter Katherine Hood, Son in Law Dennis Hood. Grandchildren Ian, Kirsten and Kylie Hood. Daughter in Law Krisztina Kotka, Wonderful Brothers and Sisters in Law Mickey and Jeanne Stevens, Carold and Carolyn Stevens, Ralph Stevens and many nieces and nephews who enjoyed the company of Uncle Bob.

Robert wished Sharon to thank our wonderful family and close friends for all Love and support after the passing of Ron. Especially Krista our wonderful Daughter in Law who while grieving herself, stayed and cared for Bob and helped Sharon during this time of mourning.

In respect of Bob's wishes there will not be a traditional service. It gives us comfort and joy that Bob's suffering has ended and he is reunited with his beloved son Ronnie.





