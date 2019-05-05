Robert E. Ehrhart

April 20, 1934 - May 3, 2019

Resident of Walnut Creek

Robert "Bob" Ernest Ehrhart passed away Thursday after a prolonged illness. He touched many people with his loving heart and warm, outgoing personality.

Bob was born in New Orleans, LA. He attended LSU and graduated from UC Berkeley. Bob moved to CA to attend the Defense Language Institute in Monterey. While serving in the Army he and his first wife Patricia Ehrhart (deceased) were posted in the Philippines. After an honorable discharge, they returned to the Bay Area, moving to Walnut Creek, CA to raise their family. Bob had a long career as a stock broker before starting his own business. In 1972 he was a founding member and first Board President of Phoenix Programs Inc which provided housing and services to recovering addicts. Bob was an avid gardener and passionate camellia grower and propagator. He served many terms as President of the Northern California and American Camellia societies.

Bob is survived by his loving wife, Linda Williams Ehrhart, her children and grandchildren and by his children Kathy Roberts, James Ehrhart, Ken Ehrhart, eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters Betty Mae Eberhart, Gae Canal and Sue Prechter. He will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him.

Friends and family are invited to a service and celebration of Bob's life on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 1-2:30pm at Oak Park Hills Chapel, 3111 North Main St, Walnut Creek, CA 94597. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the American Camellia Society, Massee Lane Gardens, 100 Massee Lane, Fort Valley, Georgia 31030. Please offer condolences at oakparkhillschapel.com.





