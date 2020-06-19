Robert E. FaulknerLongtime Resident of OaklandA Gentleman. There is probably no better way to portray Bob Faulkner … a gentle man in the old school, stoic, 'give you the shirt off his back' style. Born on October 5, 1932 to Robert Wilkinson and Mary Louise, in Indianapolis, he spent most of his life in California; the past 60+ years in Oakland. A graduate of U.C. Davis in Food Technology, he made lifelong friends everywhere life took him, including his Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity brothers. A man of many facets, he attended Montclair Presbyterian Church, was an officer of the local Business Men's Fellowship; his other passions included a love of good food, Dixieland Jazz, Ragtime & Swing music, all things "Art Deco", quirky off-Broadway performances, travel around the US and overseas as well as being the "host escort" for every friend or family member who happened to visit the Bay Area. His was still consulting in his profession, planning future Jazz outings and preparing for the next "tour of the Bay Area" – right up until he left us unexpectedly on March 10. He was an affectionate and caring brother to both Susan (Wayne) Penn and Benton (Deceased). He loved his three children, Thomas (Tina,) Alison and Mary and thoroughly enjoyed watching his six grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren grow up – still traveling the country to visit them. Whether participating in a "Gatsby Weekend" in Oakland, organizing the group picnic at the annual Cline Cellars Jazz Festival, or enjoying a three-week cruise on the Mediterranean – all of which he did in the last year – his was truly a life well lived! The family plans a gathering of celebration later in the year.