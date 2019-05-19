Home

St Isidore Catholic Church
440 La Gonda Way
Danville, CA 94526
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Isidore Church
Danville, CA
Interment
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
1:30 PM
Queen of Heaven Cemetery
Lafayette, CA
Robert E. Jernigan
Nov 14, 1935 - May 11, 2019
Danville, CA
Robert "Bob" Jernigan passed away peacefully May 11, 2019 at age 83. He joins Jan, his adored wife of 52 years, in heaven. Bob was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who was kind and generous, with an incredible sense of humor and a genuine joy of life. He greatly enjoyed Old West history which he shared with us all. He joins those family members who preceded him and will be dearly missed by his children, grandchildren, sister, nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Services will be held at St. Isidore Church in Danville on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00am and reception will follow at St. Isidore. Interment will be at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Lafayette at 1:30pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the , or by mail to : , 3675 Mt. Diablo Blvd. Suite 250, Lafayette, CA 94549.


Published in East Bay Times on May 19, 2019
