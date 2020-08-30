Robert (Bob) E. WalterDecember 31, 1929 - August 24, 2020Resident of Fremont, CARobert E. Walter passed away at his residence at Carlton Senior Living on Monday August 24, 2020. He was 90.Robert E. "Bob" Walter was born in Buffalo, NY on December 31, 1929, to Ernest R. and Mary (Hamman) Walter. He was the oldest of three brothers. He graduated from Seneca Vocational High School in 1947 and entered military service with the US Army in 1948. He received training in electrical engineering at Ft. Belvoir, VA and served in Korea with the 5th Army Corps of Engineers, earning the rank of sergeant first class. After leaving the Army he continued his education and received a degree in Electrical Technology from Erie County Technical Institute in 1954.Bob married Virginia Lickers on April 26, 1952 in Buffalo, NY. They started their family in Cleveland, OH where Bob worked for Federal Pacific Electric (FPE). The family moved to Southern California in 1960 where they lived until moving to Fremont, CA in 1973. Bob and Virginia were married for 62 years. She was the love of his life.Bob worked in the electrical industry all of his professional life. After starting with FPE back east he was transferred to their plant in Los Angeles, CA where he eventually became engineering manager. In 1973 he left FPE and moved to Fremont CA to work for Industrial Electric Mfg. (IEM) as the engineering manager and Vice President of Engineering. He retired as an employee in the late 1990's but continued to serve IEM in an engineering capacity as a consultant doing business as REW Services. He retired completely at the end of 2018.Bob is survived by his brother Richard of Santee, CA; son Robert Walter Jr & daughter-in-law Laurie Walter of Fremont, CA, son Martin Walter & daughter-in-law Cheryl Walter of Orangevale, CA; grandchildren Christopher Walter & spouse Tetia Walter, Phillip Walter, Lia Tucker & spouse Brannon Tucker, Brian Walter & spouse Kim Walter; great-grandchildren Thomas Walter, Savannah Walter, Cooper Walter, Adeline Walter, and Brinley Tucker. He is preceded in death by his father Ernest Walter, his mother Mary Walter, his younger brother Clifford Walter, his wife Virginia Walter, and his son Carl Walter.Robert will be interred, with his wife Virginia, at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella, CA after a committal ceremony for immediate family only. A celebration of Robert's life will be scheduled at a later date.