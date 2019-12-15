|
Robert Edmund Wherritt
April 5, 1940 ~ November 8, 2019
Resident of Lafayette, California
Bob passed away the evening of November 8 surrounded by the love of his family, following a 10 month battle with stomach cancer.
Bob was born in South Gate CA to Robert C. and Oleta Feichtmeir Wherritt. Following a move to Salinas, Bob graduated from Salinas High School in 1957 and attended UC Berkeley, graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering in January 1964. He received his Master's degree in ME from the University of Santa Clara in 1967, while working part time. Bob began his career with The Babcock & Wilcox Co in their San Francisco office as a service engineer, working on boilers at Moss Landing and other power plants in Central and Southern California as well as a stint at a Guayaquil Ecuador paper plant. He was a registered Professional Engineer. His second career path led him to PG&E as a Senior Project Manager, most recently working on energy efficiency projects in various industrial facilities in Central CA. Bob retired from PG&E in 2016 but continued as a consultant with ERI on a part time basis.
While at Cal, Bob met his future wife, Gail Van Winkle, in the dorms. They married on June 24, 1967. The couple settled in El Cerrito and in 1971 moved to Lafayette where they raised three children. Bob and Gail shared their love of frequent road trips in the U.S., while listening to music of many genres, and foreign travel to three continents. Bob was a dedicated skier his entire life and loved outdoor activities. He hiked with his two sons on three 50 mile summer trips with Boy Scout Troop 204 and enjoyed rafting and camping with his Girl Scout daughter. He began a swimming program at the San Francisco Embarcadero YMCA and was an active volunteer for the Y San Francisco Marathon. He served as director of the race in 1983.
Bob had the ability to fix almost anything, including electrical and plumbing repairs. He was helpful to neighbors and always had the right tool for any job. His major focus was working on wood projects. He built fences, designed and rebuilt a deck and oversaw the construction of a family cabin at Homewood, Lake Tahoe. He most recently designed and built a shop on the Lafayette property. Aside from building projects, Bob had an intense interest in the stock market. He began charting stocks in the 1970's, following and closely researching companies since that time.
Bob was an ardent UC Berkeley football and basketball fan. He witnessed Cal play in the Rose Bowl in 1957 and waited each year for a repeat appearance. The family enjoyed football season tickets for nearly 50 years and recently added basketball as well. Big Game parties with fellow graduates and friends were the highlight of the season. He supported and attended a myriad of his children's sports and musical performances.
Bob is survived by his loving wife Gail, son David (Lisa), granddaughters Stella and Sidney, daughter Megan (Chuck), grandsons Jack and Evan, son Kevin (Claudia), his sister Irene (Fran) and many longtime friends.
For Celebration of Life and memorial donation information, please respond to [email protected]
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 15, 2019