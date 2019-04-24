East Bay Times Obituaries
Services
Higgins Chapel
1310 A Street
Antioch, CA 94509
(925) 757-4343
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
4:30 PM
Higgins Chapel
1310 A Street
Antioch, CA 94509
Rosary
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
6:30 PM
Higgins Chapel
1310 A Street
Antioch, CA 94509
Funeral Mass
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Anne's Church
, 2800 Camino Diablo
Byron, CA
Interment
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Golden Gate National Cemetery
San Bruno, CA
Robert F. Pfeffer


Robert F. Pfeffer Obituary
Robert F. Pfeffer
December 27, 1927-April 18, 2019
Belmont, Ca
Robert Francis Pfeffer – was called home on Holy Thursday, April
18, 2019 at 91 years of age. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Sparks, children, Mary Kirby, Charlene Holmes, Donna Pfeffer Chatard and Robert G. Pfeffer. Friends & family are invited to attend a visitation beginning at 4:30 pm and Rosary Service to follow at 6:30 pm on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Higgins Chapel, 1310 A Street in Antioch. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, April 29, 2019 at St. Anne's Church in Byron, 2800 Camino Diablo. Interment at Golden Gate National Cemetery in San Bruno on April 30, 2019 at 11 am.


Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 24, 2019
