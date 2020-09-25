Robert FabianekNovember 5, 1935 - September 18, 2020Resident of Concord, CARobert (Bob) was born in Klamath Falls OR. to Frances and Joe Fabianek and lived in Malin, OR.He joined the Army after high school and was stationed in Germany. He did some farm work and hauled logs, eventually joining the Ironworkers local 14 in 1955. He moved to Arizona to work on the Titan missile base. Later he transferred to Ironworkers Local 378, out of Oakland where he was a dedicated member for 65 years. He always said "A union is only as strong as its members", therefore, He attended all the meetings, even after retirement.He married Karen Wolf, from Malin, OR. on September 16, 1961. They had two boys; Marty and Daniel Fabianek, a daughter, Holly Fabianek Scott; Four grand kids; Tonya Fabianek, Clifford Scott, Melissa Scott and Jake Williams; Two great grand kids; Grayson and Nova Lynn Williams.He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and just B.S.ing with his many friends or anyone really, but most of all spending time with his grand kids.There truly are no words to convey just what an awesome human being this man was, and how much his sense of humor known as "Bobisms" will be missed.Thank you Dad, for all the knowledge, wisdom, laughter and love you gave us.With love and infection (Bobism), Me.P.S, you and your Ironworker buddies stay out of trouble up there.As he didn't want a service, we are having a gathering to celebrate and remember the good ol' days spent in his company on October 2, 2020 , 1:00pm at Quimet Bros, 4125 Clayton Rd. Concord, CA 94521. It will be held outside in parking lot due to Covid-19. Please bring a mask.