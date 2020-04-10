|
Robert Falcone
June 11, 1933 - April 2, 2020
Resident of Walnut Creek
Robert Falcone died on April 2, 2020, in Walnut Creek, surrounded by his wife Lucia and their family. Robert and Lucia had recently celebrated their fiftieth wedding anniversary and, for all of their 'golden years', they often welcomed family and friends into their home for memorable celebrations. Robert will be dearly missed by his wife Lucia, his daughters Nicole, Chiara and Linda, son-in-law Sebastiano Padoan, beloved grandchildren Stefano, Sofia and Giulia, and his sister and brother-in-law Joyce and Bill Anderson. They will forever treasure his stories of US Navy days (working in conjunction with the Air Force surveying team) in Turkey and worldwide and his tales of growing up in 'the old neighborhood' in Oakland, California, with his parents, John and Angelina Falcone and sister Joyce. His childhood friendships remained strong until the very end of his life. His wedding promise to take Lucia back to her native island of Murano year after year was faithfully kept and would truly enrich his family's life and that of his extended family members in Murano and Borzonasca, who will miss him as well.
For much of his career, Robert was Superintendent of the Grounds at University of California, San Francisco. With a natural talent for construction and a knack for 'how things work', he continued to have an interest in Grounds Development even after retirement; during long free-time walks in downtown Walnut Creek, he would scrutinize what he'd call, 'my projects' and more than once, over the years, was taken for Project Foreman by on-site workers.
Robert's love for family and tradition is his greatest legacy. A practical person with a deeply sentimental side, Robert had the rare ability to give value to the simplest of gestures. The life-example Robert Falcone provided through the solidity of his character, his integrity and even-tempered nature is remembered by all who shared his life, up close and from afar.
The celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 10, 2020