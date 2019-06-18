Services Funeral service 10:00 AM Corpus Christi Church Piedmont , CA View Map Resources More Obituaries for Robert MacDonald Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Robert Francis MacDonald

1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Robert Francis MacDonald

Oct. 6, 1927 - June 4, 2019

Oakland, CA

Robert ("Bob") F. MacDonald of Oakland, CA was called to Heaven on June 4th, 2019, at the age of 91. Bob's funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, June 20th at Corpus Christi Church in Piedmont, CA. Bob's interment will be a private ceremony to be held at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, CA, at a later date.

Bob is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Jeanette MacDonald of Oakland. Bob is survived by his five children and their families: Christine (Andrew) Downs of Marin County, Paul (Karen) MacDonald of Granite Bay, CA, Scott MacDonald of Knoxville, TN, Danniel (Brittany) MacDonald of Vancouver, WA, and Edith (Wayne) Linkletter of Wellington, New Zealand. Bob is also survived by his sisters Jeanette MacDonald and Dolores (Robert) Zeni both of Santa Rosa, CA. Bob was blessed to have eleven grandchildren: Jenna and Amilia Downs of Marin County; Connor and Drake MacDonald of Granite Bay, CA; Alexandra, Collin, Veronique, Ian, and Jacquelyn MacDonald of Vancouver, WA; and Anneles and Zoerita Linkletter of Wellington, New Zealand.

Bob was born Oct. 6, 1927 in Santa Rosa, CA to John A. MacDonald, originally of Prince Edward Island, Canada, and Edith Griffin MacDonald from San Francisco, CA. He was raised on a chicken ranch in Cotati, CA, and graduated from Santa Rosa High School in 1945. He started his 45-year railroad career with Southern Pacific Railroad in 1947. At the same time while working for the Railroad, Bob pursued his higher education in the Bay Area. Bob attended Santa Clara University and received his degree from the University of San Francisco in 1950. Upon graduation, Bob was commissioned an officer in the United States Army and stationed at Fort Bliss, TX. Bob served his Country with commitment and pride rising to the position of Captain, specializing in Artillery. He returned to California and his career with the SP following his active duty service in the Army. In 1962, Bob met the girl of his dreams – a school teacher from Oakland, CA - Jeanette Pelusi. They fell in love and married in June of 1963. Together Bob and Jeanette settled in the Oakland hills and raised five children. Bob was a true railroader; he loved to discuss and debate all things railroad. Bob served in key roles in the SP's Engineering Dept. in both Oakland and San Francisco. He completed his career with the SP in 1992 with 45 years of service and retired to the peace and quiet of his Oakland home. Bob loved to plan for the future of rail service and continued to be an avid contributor to numerous public agencies and officials. His love of maps and writing of planning documents kept him occupied in the years after he "retired." Bob was never shy about his opinions of the railroad industry and those that tried (emphasis on "tried") to regulate the railroads. We all can smile knowing that, at this moment, Bob is discussing grade crossing safety with the Angels and Saints in Heaven. Bob was active in Corpus Christi parish for over 50 years; he was the head usher for over 20 years. Bob the Husband, Father, Brother and Friend will be missed dearly.

The Family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the entire Staff of the Mercy Retirement and Care Center for the love and care they showed Bob and the kindness and love extended to our Family.





View the online memorial for Robert Francis MacDonald Published in East Bay Times on June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries