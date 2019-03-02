Robert (Bob) Frank Alexander

December 6, 1932 - February 2, 2019

Walnut Creek, CA

Robert Frank Alexander was born on December 6, 1932 in Seattle, Washington to Archibald Alexander and Septine Emily Eyheagaray Alexander. He attended Seattle University and while in college he built aquariums as a side job. After college he bought a set of Encyclopedia Britannica which he began reading cover to cover.

Being an adventurous sort, Bob left Seattle and moved to San Francisco. He met Beverly Hauser and had two children. He worked as a Detail Man for Parke Davis and later sold copy machines where he met the love of his life, Elaine Steinberg Wolf. They spent over 35 loving years together. They enjoyed opening Shaw's Sweet Tooth Saloon, an Ice Cream, Candy and Gift shop in San Francisco. They always said people are never unhappy when they are eating Ice Cream. Bob became a High School Biology Teacher and taught at Hogan High School in Vallejo for over 30 years. He had great heart and inspired many. After a few years they moved up to Green Valley where they built their dream house.

They enjoyed traveling and spent a year driving around the United States. Bob wrote incredible letters to his family and friends to describe the trip. They also went to Australia, Europe and Tahiti. Their favorites were Hawaii and Lake Tahoe.

Bob enjoyed travel, ice cream, genealogy, crosswords, cribbage, pinochle, spoiling his grandchildren and good friends. He was a very smart man with a great sense of humor.

Bob is survived by his brother Roy (Sue) Alexander, children: Stan Alexander and Andrea (John) Alexander, stepchildren: Mitch (Marcia) Wolf, Pam (Steve) Wolf, and Neil (Jennifer) Wolf, his 4 grandchildren Shelby Willis, Amanda, Connor and Hannah Wolf. Bob is preceded in death by his loving wife Elaine, his parents, brothers Roger Alexander and Richard Alexander, sister Lucille Alexander Bettis and his grandson Aaron Wolf.

A celebration of life will be held for Bob on Sunday March 31, 2019 in Campbell, CA. Please contact [email protected] for more details.





