Robert "Bob" Frank Perry

Resident of Pinole, California

Robert Frank Perry, 91, of Pinole, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Known as Bob to family and friends, he was the eldest son of Frank and Emily Perry. Bob was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years—Leitha "Lee" Marie Rau, who passed away on Sunday, November 18, 2018.

Born and raised in California, Bob graduated from Richmond Union High School in 1947 and attended San Francisco State College. He served in the California National Guard (Battery B/629th Field Artillery) and was honorably discharged in 1955 as a Sergeant First Class.

Bob met Lee, a native of Council Bluffs, Iowa, at their place of employment in Richmond. In 1954, the couple exchanged wedding vows in a quiet double-ring ceremony at St. Luke's Methodist Church and spent their honeymoon camping in Yosemite. And thus began a lifestyle in which vacations were spent camping, hiking, skiing, motorcycle riding, and enjoying the great outdoors with their children and extended family members.

After a long career, Bob retired as Vice President of Central Valley Bank (Richmond office), where he had begun working as a teller trainee in 1949. During his years with Central Valley Bank, he was also a member of several local business associations, the Richmond Chamber of Commerce, and the Richmond Rotary Club. Bob volunteered at various civic events after retirement and was an active member of SIR (Sons in Retirement—Richmond, Branch 2) until he was 90. Bob enjoyed gardening, photography, and landscape painting. Together with Lee, he also enjoyed dancing, league bowling, cycling, and walking the trails around Pinole and Hercules.

Bob is survived by his three children Gail Nodder (Russell), Michael Perry (Mirna), and Lynn Sims (Jeff); his grandchildren Roy Sims (Jennifer), Clay Sims, Jason Perry, Richard Perry, and Marisol Perez (Stacy); his step-grandsons Ken Nodder (Sheri) and Ron Nodder (Tawnya); and his great-grandchildren Lucas Sims, Rye Baird, Sofia Baird, Sarah Nodder Johnson (Eric), and Rachel Nodder.

Like Lee, Bob touched many lives and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. Though our hearts are sad, we are comforted knowing that Bob is together again with Lee. May God grant our parents—Bob and Lee—blessed repose and eternal memory.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.





