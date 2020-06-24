Robert "Bob" Froines
1943 - 2020
Robert "Bob" Froines
February 4, 1943 - June 18, 2020
Resident of Walnut Creek, CA.
Robert "Bob" Froines died at Kaiser-Permanente Hospital in San Francisco on June 18, 2020, after a one-month illness.
Bob was a man of few words, but when he spoke, people listened. He was quick to laugh and had a smile that would light up a room. Bob was tall, fit and tan his whole life, very athletic and strong. He was known throughout the walking and hiking trails of Walnut Creek, and it was a well-known secret that he carried bacon in his pockets for the dogs he met along the way.
Bob loved a good movie, his yellow Jeep and his dog Morgan. It goes without mention how much he loved his family. Bob was an original! And we will miss him every day of our lives.
Bob was born in Oakland, CA on February 4, 1943. His parents were Katherine Livingston Froines and George Froines. Unfortunately, his father died just four months before Bob was born. Bob grew up with his mother and older brother John in Berkeley. He went to Berkeley High School where he played football.
After high school, Bob joined the Marines and later started his career as an apprentice plumber, ultimately deciding to become a police officer. He married his high school sweetheart Helen Rohrbough in 1964, and they had two loving sons Andrew Robert and Matthew Russell. He was with the Oakland Police Department for more than 20 years. Bob's wife Helen died in 1988.
After a stellar career in law enforcement, including riding his horse Justice with the Mounted Unit, Bob retired from the Oakland PD. He subsequently continued his work as a police officer at San Francisco International Airport. After a second retirement, Bob had other part-time jobs, including at the Animal Rescue Foundation in Walnut Creek.
Later in life, Bob married Anne Vassallo, and they made their home together in Walnut Creek. Bob and Anne loved to travel and spent many wonderful years traveling the world.
Our beloved Bob will be missed for his amazing sense of humor, his love for his family, his physical prowess (he competed in the Hawaii Triathalon one year, finishing in 14 hours) and his crazy sense of adventure – including the time Bob flew to Egypt, on his own, on a lark, to see the Great Pyramids, staying only four days. "Who does that?" The answer was Bob!
Bob is predeceased by his parents. He is survived by sons Matt and Andrew (wife Lisa and granddaughters Helena and Julia), his brother John (wife Andrea), as well as numerous beloved nieces and nephews.
Bob will be forever in our hearts.
For now, due to Covid-19, no memorial service is planned.


View the online memorial for Robert "Bob" Froines

Published in East Bay Times on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 23, 2020
My condolences to Andy and the rest of the Froines family. Bob was one of a kind and treated everyone as his equal. He was very kind to me when I started working with him at the Airport, I was 26 years junior to him but he treated me like everyone else, usually involving some form of joke.
Joseph Lynch
Coworker
June 23, 2020
was honored to work with Bob and considered him a friend. We often played jokes on each other which we relished. I looked up to Bob as a father figure, he will be deeply missed.
June 22, 2020
A good person with a fun sense of humor and big smile. Condolences to the Froines family.
Liz V (SFO)
Coworker
June 22, 2020
my (late) husband, Stuart Molver worked w Bob at SFO. they were both larger than life & loved to laugh & share police stories.
I am saddened to hear of his passing.

hope Bob & Stuart are lifting a glass together. cheers ~ all the best.

my sincerest condolences to Bobs widow & family. he was a kind & generous man to us both.

~gailanne
gailanne Molver
Friend
June 22, 2020
Bob was always a pleasure to work with. I enjoyed his great sense of humor and easy going attitude. So sorry to hear of his passing. Condolences to the Froines family.
Michael K
Friend
