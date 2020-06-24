Robert "Bob" FroinesFebruary 4, 1943 - June 18, 2020Resident of Walnut Creek, CA.Robert "Bob" Froines died at Kaiser-Permanente Hospital in San Francisco on June 18, 2020, after a one-month illness.Bob was a man of few words, but when he spoke, people listened. He was quick to laugh and had a smile that would light up a room. Bob was tall, fit and tan his whole life, very athletic and strong. He was known throughout the walking and hiking trails of Walnut Creek, and it was a well-known secret that he carried bacon in his pockets for the dogs he met along the way.Bob loved a good movie, his yellow Jeep and his dog Morgan. It goes without mention how much he loved his family. Bob was an original! And we will miss him every day of our lives.Bob was born in Oakland, CA on February 4, 1943. His parents were Katherine Livingston Froines and George Froines. Unfortunately, his father died just four months before Bob was born. Bob grew up with his mother and older brother John in Berkeley. He went to Berkeley High School where he played football.After high school, Bob joined the Marines and later started his career as an apprentice plumber, ultimately deciding to become a police officer. He married his high school sweetheart Helen Rohrbough in 1964, and they had two loving sons Andrew Robert and Matthew Russell. He was with the Oakland Police Department for more than 20 years. Bob's wife Helen died in 1988.After a stellar career in law enforcement, including riding his horse Justice with the Mounted Unit, Bob retired from the Oakland PD. He subsequently continued his work as a police officer at San Francisco International Airport. After a second retirement, Bob had other part-time jobs, including at the Animal Rescue Foundation in Walnut Creek.Later in life, Bob married Anne Vassallo, and they made their home together in Walnut Creek. Bob and Anne loved to travel and spent many wonderful years traveling the world.Our beloved Bob will be missed for his amazing sense of humor, his love for his family, his physical prowess (he competed in the Hawaii Triathalon one year, finishing in 14 hours) and his crazy sense of adventure – including the time Bob flew to Egypt, on his own, on a lark, to see the Great Pyramids, staying only four days. "Who does that?" The answer was Bob!Bob is predeceased by his parents. He is survived by sons Matt and Andrew (wife Lisa and granddaughters Helena and Julia), his brother John (wife Andrea), as well as numerous beloved nieces and nephews.Bob will be forever in our hearts.For now, due to Covid-19, no memorial service is planned.