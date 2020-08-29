1/1
Robert Gary Riley
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Gary Riley
Feb. 4, 1941 - August 26, 2020
Resident of Antioch, CA
Robert passed away on Wednesday morning after a short illness. He died of heart and kidney failure.
He is a high school graduate of Beloit High School in Wisconsin. From 1962-1966, he served in the U.S. Air Force. For 30 years he worked for the U.S. Railroad, until he took his retirement.
He was married to June Riley for 55 years until she passed away in 2019. He has now joined her in Heaven. He is survived by a daughter, Kathleen Riley, and a son, Gary Riley, as well as a grandson, Colin Riley.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, September 3 at 1:00 pm at Oak View Memorial Park in Antioch.


View the online memorial for Robert Gary Riley



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Oak View Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by East Bay Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved