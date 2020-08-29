Robert Gary RileyFeb. 4, 1941 - August 26, 2020Resident of Antioch, CARobert passed away on Wednesday morning after a short illness. He died of heart and kidney failure.He is a high school graduate of Beloit High School in Wisconsin. From 1962-1966, he served in the U.S. Air Force. For 30 years he worked for the U.S. Railroad, until he took his retirement.He was married to June Riley for 55 years until she passed away in 2019. He has now joined her in Heaven. He is survived by a daughter, Kathleen Riley, and a son, Gary Riley, as well as a grandson, Colin Riley.A graveside service will be held on Thursday, September 3 at 1:00 pm at Oak View Memorial Park in Antioch.