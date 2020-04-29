|
|
Robert George Sindicic
Resident of Richmond
Robert George Sindicic, 78, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020 surrounded by loving family following a brief fight with liver cancer. Bob leaves his wife of 56 years, Judy (Zarcone) Sindicic; his son, David Sindicic; his daughter, Amy Sindicic; his brother, Michael Sindicic (wife Mary); three grandchildren, Jeremy Kary, Maya Sindicic-Robles (husband Mario), Alina Sindicic; and many close friends and family.
Born and raised in Richmond CA, the son of George and Esther (Duarte) Sindicic, he was a lifelong resident of Richmond. Bob grew up on 23rd St. in Richmond. After graduating from Harry Ells High School in 1960, he attended Laney College. He met his wife, Judy, through mutual friends in 1959 and they were married in 1963 at St. Justin's Catholic Church in Santa Clara. That same year he went to work as a lineman for Pacific Bell. After working for Pacific Bell for 32 years, he retired in 1995. For the last several years he enjoyed working part time inspecting imported Hondas and Teslas for Petrucela and Company. In school and his many years at the phone company and Petrucela he made many lifelong friends.
As an old car enthusiast, he owned many classic cars and attended local car shows. Bob and his wife Judy enjoyed many weekends watching Nascar as well as occasionally attending races. Bob vacationed every June at Lake Pillsbury with his family.
He enjoyed love and laughter with his grandchildren whom he loved very much. Bob was the type of person that was always available to lend a helping hand but never asked for help in return. You could always count on him. Bob was an all-around handyman and loved antique telephones and classic cars, and could always be found in his shop repairing or restoring old cars, phones, radios, furniture, etc. Bob's love, honesty, loyalty, and humor will be greatly missed.
Due to the current pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
View the online memorial for Robert George Sindicic
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 29, 2020