Robert George Witser
June 25, 1930 - February 7, 2020
Resident of Oakland
Born to Charles and Ann Witser in Tacoma, Washington in 1930. Raised in Tacoma and graduated from Lincoln High School there. Played city league summer baseball until age 20. Attended University of Puget Sound for 2 years and graduated from Washington State University in 1952. Two years in U.S. Army mainly at Fort Gordon, Augusta, Georgia.
Over 6 years as deputy adult probation officer for Alameda County Supervising felony substances abuse cases. Thereafter 1 year as Alameda County Deputy District Attorney.
Two years at University of California- Berkeley in Masters degree program. Received Doctor of Law Degree from University of San Francisco in 1962 and admitted to practice in California Courts and United States Supreme Court. Engaged mainly in Civil Litigation works, principally construction law, in five Bay Area counties for over 50 years.
Member of Masonic Order (San Leandro Masonic Lodge No. 113) for over 50 years. Past President and treasurer of Lake Merritt Lions Club. Life member of Lake Merritt Breakfast Club.
Married to Sharon Witser for 57 years until her demise in 2011. Predeceased by 2 children, daughter Lynn and son Steven, and survived by son Kenneth in Oakland and daughter-in-law Marta Jasberg in Pasadena and 6 cousins in California and Washington. Built and resided in Montclair home since 1958.
No Services at deceased request. Rest in Peace, Dad
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 6, 2020