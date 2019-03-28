Robert H. Gerdsen, M.D.

March 9, 1927 ~ March 26, 2019

Resident of Orinda, California

Bob has, sadly, left us behind with our wonderful memories of him and his special, contagious laugh, his warmth, kindness, sense of humor and humility. His contributions to the lives of thousands of children will also remain.

Bob was born in Cincinnati, Ohio destined to become a doctor. His father, Dr. Harvey G. Gerdsen, was a physician and his mother, Mary Roser Gerdsen, was a nurse who gave the anesthesia for her husband's patients in their medical clinic in Cincinnati long before the terms UrgiCenter or SurgiCenter had been coined. Bob grew up in the clinic and on house calls with his parents.

Bob was President of his class and Co-Captain of the award winning football team at St. Xavier High School. Bob enlisted in the Coast Guard in World War II before his senior year was over and served as a radio operator in Alaska and the Aleutian Islands for the remainder of the war. He remembered, with pride, having been chosen with representatives of the other branches of service to walk behind the caisson of President Franklin Delano Roosevelt in his funeral procession. After his service he graduated from Indiana University with a B.S. in Zoology. It was there as a junior that he met his beloved wife of almost 68 years, Pat Arkin, a geology major. He graduated from the U.of Cincinnati Medical School in 1954 and completed his Internship and Residency in Pediatrics at Ohio State University in Columbus Ohio in 1957 before coming west to San Diego to join a private pediatric practice. After 9 years there, Dr. Gerdsen was offered a Fellowship in Maternal and Child Health at the U. of California, Berkeley with an emphasis on Hospital Administration. After graduation Bob served as Director of Maternal and Child Health for Alameda County after which he was recruited by Children's Hospital Oakland to be its Assistant Medical Director, Director of the Outpatient Dept. and Director of the Residency Program. In 1973 he advanced to the Position of Medical Director of the Hospital where he remained until retirement. He was the longest serving Medical Director in the history of the hospital. He was also a Clinical Professor of Medicine at U.C. San Francisco. Of all the jobs he enjoyed most and was most proud of was the training of hundreds of resident physicians who have been working all over the country and in many foreign settings.

Dr. Gerdsen served on many boards developing policy, among them NACHRI (Nat'l Assoc. of Children's Hospitals and Related Institutions). He was appointed Regional Medical Consultant for all Head Start Programs by H.E.W. at the inception of Head Start. He served on the board of CHO and in retirement in Borrego Springs, Ca, on the board of the B.S. Medical Clinic. He helped start many of the clinics in the Bay area for the underserved and unserved.

Bob loved his recreational activities including tennis, golf, hiking, traveling, going to the symphony, dancing, ball games, politics and sports on TV. He loved most being with his children and grandchildren.

Along with his wife, Pat, Bob leaves 3 children, Steve, living in Costa Rica, Jon, in Hawaii, and Laura in Bellingham, Washington. He also leaves his son-in-law Steve Widman, and his beloved grandchildren Andrew and Claire Widman and Jenna Gerdsen Freeman (Thomas), his beloved sister Helen Kispert (Jack), and nieces and nephews.

The family thanks his caregivers during his final year with Parkinson"s Disease: Bonnie, Karen, Darleen, Lu and Kay and Continuum Hospice.

Remembrances may be sent to Benioff Childrens Hospital, Oakland.





