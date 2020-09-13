Robert H. LeachAugust 26, 2020Resident of Walnut Creek, CARobert H. Leach Passed away on August 26, 2020, at age 85. He was born in Litchfield, IL to parents, Clarence and Helen Leach – A brother, Eugene, and his parents all preceded him in death.Raised in Blue Island, IL, he graduated from Blue Island Community High School, attended University of Illinois, Champaign-Urbana and graduated from Illinois Tech, Chicago with a degree in Industrial Engineering. He took advanced studies at Northwestern University. He served 2 years in the US Army as a radioman PFC and was stationed in Arizona.In 1964, he and Lynne married at the Evangelical Community Church in Blue Island. He was a California resident since 1964 and Walnut Creek since 1967.He is survived by his wife, daughter, son, daughter-in-law and 3 granddaughters.His California career began as an outside sales representative with Leavitt Co. in Oakland and later included working with EBMUD and BART. Bob had been a member of the Walnut Creek Presbyterian Church since 1972. He was a member of the Illinois Masonic Lodge, Oakland Jaycees, Cub Scout leader, and was active in various local taxpayer groups and Republican Party activities and campaigns.He enjoyed sailing, rafting, hiking, camping, building, remodeling and tinkering with old "vintage" cars. He was a talented artist & cartoonist with a terrific sense of humor.His priorities were faith, family, friends and country. To many, he was a teacher, mentor, storyteller and was interested in and conversant on many subjects and enjoyed sharing his knowledge. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and all-around GOOD GUY.He will be interred in Illinois.