Robert Hanes Elliott, Jr.
May 24, 1929 - August 9, 2020
Resident of Danville, CA
Born on May 24, 1929, Bob Elliott passed away peacefully on August 9, 2020. Predeceased by his beloved wife Jan in 2018, after 63 years of joyful marriage, together they raised six children: Kim Elliott (Mark Rayford); William Scott (Rebecca) Elliott; Meg Elliott; John (Michelle) Elliott; Andy Elliott; and Michael Callahan.
Bob (AKA "Pop") and Jan loved, encouraged, and mentored 11 grandchildren: Mathew, Joseph, and Amy Mansell; Jessica Hardy and Casey Schulken; Emily Rayford Mason and Katherine Rayford; Tyler and Jamie Elliott; and Sarah and Joshua Elliott. They also have four great grandchildren.
One of eight children, Bob is survived by his much-loved siblings Thomas (Sandra) Elliott, Joyce Elliott Abbott, and cherished sister-in-laws Terry Elliott and Marilyn Niesen.
For 91 years, Bob made this world a better place for all of us. His commitment to early childhood education and quality childcare were inspiring. However, Bob's dedication to social justice, civil rights, and economic and health equity are legendary. He marched with civil rights icons across the country and fought for equality with great passion.
Bob served in the U.S. Air Force after attending Colgate University, at that time, the first member of his family to attend college. When he retired after a successful career in banking, Bob taught at a community college in California and read to and nurtured HIV-AIDS children affiliated with Glide Memorial Church in San Francisco where he often worshiped.
Bob and Jan were equally committed to world peace and played leadership roles with Youth for Understanding, an organization committed to student cultural exchanges and to expanding international learning opportunities. Together they welcomed seven high-school students into their home over several years from Latin America, Greece, and Switzerland. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Bob's honor can be made to https://online.yfuusa.org/donate/donate-now.php
At Bob's request, there will not be a memorial service. However, his amazing life will be celebrated every day by family and friends.