1/
Robert Hanes Elliott Jr.
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Hanes Elliott, Jr.
May 24, 1929 - August 9, 2020
Resident of Danville, CA
Born on May 24, 1929, Bob Elliott passed away peacefully on August 9, 2020. Predeceased by his beloved wife Jan in 2018, after 63 years of joyful marriage, together they raised six children: Kim Elliott (Mark Rayford); William Scott (Rebecca) Elliott; Meg Elliott; John (Michelle) Elliott; Andy Elliott; and Michael Callahan.
Bob (AKA "Pop") and Jan loved, encouraged, and mentored 11 grandchildren: Mathew, Joseph, and Amy Mansell; Jessica Hardy and Casey Schulken; Emily Rayford Mason and Katherine Rayford; Tyler and Jamie Elliott; and Sarah and Joshua Elliott. They also have four great grandchildren.
One of eight children, Bob is survived by his much-loved siblings Thomas (Sandra) Elliott, Joyce Elliott Abbott, and cherished sister-in-laws Terry Elliott and Marilyn Niesen.
For 91 years, Bob made this world a better place for all of us. His commitment to early childhood education and quality childcare were inspiring. However, Bob's dedication to social justice, civil rights, and economic and health equity are legendary. He marched with civil rights icons across the country and fought for equality with great passion.
Bob served in the U.S. Air Force after attending Colgate University, at that time, the first member of his family to attend college. When he retired after a successful career in banking, Bob taught at a community college in California and read to and nurtured HIV-AIDS children affiliated with Glide Memorial Church in San Francisco where he often worshiped.
Bob and Jan were equally committed to world peace and played leadership roles with Youth for Understanding, an organization committed to student cultural exchanges and to expanding international learning opportunities. Together they welcomed seven high-school students into their home over several years from Latin America, Greece, and Switzerland. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Bob's honor can be made to https://online.yfuusa.org/donate/donate-now.php.
At Bob's request, there will not be a memorial service. However, his amazing life will be celebrated every day by family and friends.


View the online memorial for Robert Hanes Elliott, Jr.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wilson & Kratzer
270 Miller Ave
Mill Valley, CA 94941
415-388-1573
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by East Bay Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved