Robert Henry Cook
August 17, 1928 - November 13, 2020
Resident of El Cerrito
Robert Henry Cook was born on Friday August 17th, 1928 and passed peacefully on Friday November 13th, 2020. Robert was born in Camden Arkansas to the late Milton and Alabama Cook. At the age of 17, Robert moved to Berkeley California where he met and married his wife of 71 years Johnnie Mae Cook.
Robert followed his dreams to work with his hands by becoming a carpenter after attaining his carpenters certificate from Laney College. Robert created his own business as a General Contractor after passing the State Contractors License exam. Robert was able to build dozens of homes and commercial buildings across the East Bay, including the house he resided in for 52 years. Robert was always known as a kind and energetic individual; many people would remember him after just one meeting as his smile and humor would enrich any conversation you had with him. Robert enjoyed traveling the world to explore new cultures and architectural styles. He also was an avid fisherman including catching a 110lbs Marlin in the Gulf Coast.
Robert is survived by his wife Johnnie, 3 children Bishop Wayne Cook, Vivian Gayle Mornings and Linda Rane Mitchell (Edwin). Six grandchildren Sean Mornings, Steven Mitchell, Stacey Davis, Tracey Spivey (Will), Christopher Mitchell, Michael Butler. 3 great grandchildren Kenya Owens, Eloise Spivey, and Kenneth Billingsly.
Visitation Saturday, November 21, 1pm-3pm at Fouche's Chapel of Peace, 3665 Telegraph Ave. Oakland, CA 94609. Funeral service Monday, November 23, at 11am. View online at: https://www.fouchesfuner-alhome.com/unique-servic-es/live-service
. Interment will be private. View the online memorial for Robert Henry Cook