Robert Hodgson
Sept. 1, 1939 - Aug. 13, 2019
Walnut Creek
Bob Hodgson passed away on August 13, 2019. He was born in Bakersfield, California and attended grammar school in Gold Run before graduating from Napa High School in 1958. Bob earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in 1962 and a Master of Fine Arts in 1964 from the California College of Arts and Crafts.
Bob taught a total of 41 years at Diablo Valley College; 36 as a ceramics, sculpture, and pottery instructor followed by 5 additional years of emeritus teaching. He enjoyed teaching night classes and there were countless students that took his classes year after year. Bob was the Art Department Chair for 12 years and initiated an annual pottery sale as well as pit firing sessions at Point Reyes beach. He is probably best known for his decades long "Whale Pot" series exhibited both at Los Medanos College and Diablo Valley College on numerous occasions.
In retirement, Bob and his wife Nancy enjoyed playing bocce Friday mornings at the Martinez Bocce Club and associating with his fellow retirees through a monthly book group and Geezer meetings. Bob and Nancy co-chaired the presidency of the DVCRA for a couple of years and had been volunteering at the Hillcrest Congregational Church Food Room in Pleasant Hill. Since Nancy's passing on July 2018, Bob has enjoyed spending time with family, playing cribbage with the Alamo Cribbage Club at Safeway on Wednesday nights and planning a family trip to New York.
Bob is survived by his first son, daughter in law, and grandchildren (Ryan, Lisa, Bobby, Jack, and Natalie of Discovery Bay, CA) and his second son, daughter in law, and grandchild (Scott, Ana, and Sara of Bedford Hills, NY). He was predeceased by Nancy, his wife of 54 years.
Bob was a devoted father who spent countless hours with his sons fishing, camping, boating, teaching baseball, working on model airplanes, rockets, and cars. He filled his sons' lives with many fond childhood memories. He will be greatly missed.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the American Kidney Fund https://fightingonallfronts.kidneyfund.org.
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 6, 2019