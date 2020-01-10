|
Robert Hogeboom
Nov. 19, 1925 - January 2, 2020
Walnut Creek, California
Robert Calder Hogeboom (aka Hoge, dad, gramps, papa), husband of 69 years to Marie Christine Hogeboom (Chris), father, grandfather, great-grandfather, friend, Cal grad and basketball player, sports fan, and all-around great person, passed away due to complications from a fall that happened just before Thanksgiving. He will be remembered for his loyalty and love of family and friends, admiration for the University of California Berkeley and Cal sports, successful sales and management career, and a man of few words but with a great sense of humor and a heart of gold. Thank you to his many doctors who followed him through the years, Flor and Jun at La Casa Verde for taking care of his every need in the final week, ACE Hospice for managing his medical care and all of the details, and the Neptune Society for handling the arrangements. We will always remember you and love you to eternity. Please raise a glass or have a delicious meal in his memory. The family will scatter his ashes at Lake Tahoe in the spring. Donations to the Pete Newell Scholarship Endowment at UC Berkeley (https://give.berkeley.edu/egiving/index.cfm?fund=FW7390000) or the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence (lawcenter.giffords.org; "donate").
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 10, 2020