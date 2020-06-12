Robert HuntingDecember 24, 1931 - June 4, 2020Resident of Walnut Creek, CA.Robert B. Hunting, longtime resident of Berkeley California.As a private in the U.S. Army 1951 – 1953, Bob served as an electronic technician at the missile base in Huntsville, Alabama. After graduating from Contra Costa Junior College he worked for 39 years as an electronic technician in the Electrical Engineering Department of the University of California, Berkeley. He was well-liked by the students there. He and his late wife, Patricia, were active members of the Berkeley Hiking Club. Bob passed away at the Carriage Care nursing home in Walnut Creek at the age of 88. Very kind and friendly, he is survived by a loving brother, nieces and nephews. No services are planned. Memories can be posted at: