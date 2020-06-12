Robert Hunting
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Hunting
December 24, 1931 - June 4, 2020
Resident of Walnut Creek, CA.
Robert B. Hunting, longtime resident of Berkeley California.
As a private in the U.S. Army 1951 – 1953, Bob served as an electronic technician at the missile base in Huntsville, Alabama. After graduating from Contra Costa Junior College he worked for 39 years as an electronic technician in the Electrical Engineering Department of the University of California, Berkeley. He was well-liked by the students there. He and his late wife, Patricia, were active members of the Berkeley Hiking Club. Bob passed away at the Carriage Care nursing home in Walnut Creek at the age of 88. Very kind and friendly, he is survived by a loving brother, nieces and nephews. No services are planned. Memories can be posted at:
https://www.hullschapel.com/obituaries/obituary-listings


View the online memorial for Robert Hunting

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hull's Walnut Creek Chapel
1139 Saranap Avenue
Walnut Creek, CA 94595
(925) 934-5400
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved