Robert "Bob" Hunton
1930 - 2020
Robert "Bob" Hunton
Jan. 31, 1930 - June 10, 2020
Resident of Oakland
Born to JD and Helen Mae Hunton in Fullerton California. Bob served his country in the Marine Corps during the Korean War. He was a funeral director in Oakland for many years.
Bob and his wife Beth made their home in the Oakland hills, where family and friends were always welcomed. They were active in their local dog club and spoiled 3 Saint Bernards.
He is survived by his brother and sister, Woody Hunton and Gail Andrews of Sacramento and nephews James, Mark, and niece Nancy.
Bob was laid to rest with his wife at the San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella, CA. A celebration of his life will be held later.


Published in East Bay Times on Jun. 21, 2020.
