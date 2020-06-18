Robert HwangNovember 11, 1929 - June 6, 2020Resident of Blackhawk, CA.Dr. Robert Wansung Hwang passed away peacefully at home in Blackhawk at the age of 90, with his family by his side.Robert was born in South Korea. He was the eldest child of 8 children, a Korean War veteran, a kind and competent psychiatrist and surgeon, and a devoted husband, father, and grandfather.Survivors include his loving wife of 66 years, Catherine Bokja Hwang; his four children, Michael Hwang MD of Chappaqua, NY and wife Haeyoung Hwang MD, Julia Hwang Kingry MD of Tyler, TX and husband Roy Lee Kingry Jr MD, Maria Hwang CPA and JD of Blackhawk, CA, Paul Hwang MD PhD of Potomac, MD and wife Grace Hwang MD, and his seven grandchildren, Elizabeth Hwang, Ariel Hwang, Robert Hwang, Catherine Kingry MD, Roy Lee Kingry lll, Alexander Hwang, and Allison Hwang.He will rest at Mount Comfort Cemetery in Alexandria, VA. He will be loved, missed, and fondly remembered.