Robert I (Bob) Schroder

July 22, 1928 - March 29, 2019

Walnut Creek

Robert (Bob) Ingersoll Schroder passed away on Friday, March 29 with his loving wife sitting at his side. He had a major impact on the City of Walnut Creek and the County of Contra Costa.

Bob was born in San Francisco in 1922 and moved with his family to Walnut Creek in 1930. Bob attended the Walnut Creek Grammar School and graduated from Acalanes High School. He then went on to attend Fresno State College and earned a degree in Economics.

After graduation, Bob went to work for his father's insurance business, Schroder Insurance Agency, and became active in the Walnut Creek Community. He was a volunteer firefighter for the Central Fire District in Walnut Creek before it became part of the Contra Costa Consolidated Fire District. He served on the Walnut Creek Park and Recreation Commission and then the Planning Commission. In 1960, Bob was elected to the Walnut Creek City Council serving four terms until 1976. He was Mayor three times.

In 1976 Bob was elected to the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors, representing District III, and served four terms until his retirement in 1992. During that time, Bob helped to establish the Central Contra Costa Transit Authority (County Connection) and became its founding chair of the Board of Directors. He also served on the Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC) and worked to improve all forms of transportation and infrastructure throughout the entire Bay Area. Because of his work in transportation, he earned the nickname "Mr. Transportation".

In his spare time, Bob enjoyed snow skiing with his family at Tahoe and Yosemite, playing tennis with his wife, Fran, and traveling to Hawaii. He also spent many years working with the Food Bank of Contra Costa & Solano, the Walnut Festival Association, John Muir Hospital, and the Walnut Creek Historical Society.

Bob is survived by his wife of 68 years, Frances Stanley Schroder, his children, Rob Schroder (Suzanne) of Martinez, Susan Mendes (Sam) of Walnut Creek, and Sharon Schlagel (Jeff) of Martinez, and ten grandchildren.

Friends and family are invited to a celebration of Bob's life on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 1925 Trinity Avenue, Walnut Creek, CA. Parking is available at the church parking lot and the adjacent Walnut Creek Presbyterian Church. A reception will follow at St. Paul's Parish Hall.

Donations in Bob's name can be made to the Food Bank of Contra Costa & Solano, the Walnut Festival Association, and the John Muir Hospital Foundation.





View the online memorial for Robert I (Bob) Schroder Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary