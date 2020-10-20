Robert J. SchrankMarch 26, 1954 - October 16, 2020Resident of Fremont, CA (Warm Springs)On October 16th, 2020, Robert James Schrank, Big Bob to most, joined his parents in heaven.He leaves behind 3 daughters, Catheryne Roots, Gillianne Schrank and Kathryn Segundo, his ex-wife/best friend to this day, Janet Fisher, as well as 4 beautiful grand-children, Zailey, Gabriella, Justice and Brianna.He was a gentle giant, loved by all who new him, a father figure to many. You will be missed tremendously.