Robert J. Schrank
1954 - 2020
Robert J. Schrank
March 26, 1954 - October 16, 2020
Resident of Fremont, CA (Warm Springs)
On October 16th, 2020, Robert James Schrank, Big Bob to most, joined his parents in heaven.
He leaves behind 3 daughters, Catheryne Roots, Gillianne Schrank and Kathryn Segundo, his ex-wife/best friend to this day, Janet Fisher, as well as 4 beautiful grand-children, Zailey, Gabriella, Justice and Brianna.
He was a gentle giant, loved by all who new him, a father figure to many. You will be missed tremendously.


Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 20, 2020.
