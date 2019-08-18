|
Robert James Huddleston
Jan. 21, 1933 - Aug. 6, 2019
El Sobrante
Robert "Hud" James Huddleston of El Sobrante, CA passed away on August 6, 2019, at the age of 86. He was born on January 21, 1933 in Springfield, IL – the ninth of thirteen children to Earl and Louise (Boehing) Huddleston. He was drafted into the Army after graduating from Lamphier High School in 1953. Stationed in both Texas and California, he worked as a carpenter and wheel vehicle mechanic.
In 1954, he met and married his wife, Peg. They briefly moved to Illinois prior to settling back in California. Hud worked at CertainTeed until the early 1980s and then at Oliver's Hardware Store until his retirement.
Hud had a passion for carpentry. He used his skills to build dollhouses for his grandchildren and neighbors, while also helping all who asked with home maintenance needs. He also loved puzzles, keeping track of events with journals, and wearing his signature long-sleeved button up, khaki slacks, and suspenders.
Hud is preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Margaret "Peg" Huddleston, and son, James Huddleston. He is survived by his children Kevin (Tess) Huddleston and Linda (Mark) Seibert, grandchildren Sarah (William) Wilson, Jessica Huddleston, Maria (Dave) Wagner, Brandi Esslinger, and Tyler Grant, and great grandchildren Nate Iglesias, Natalee Iglesias, Declan Wilson, Rosslyn Wilson, and Luke Wagner. He is also survived by his one living sister, Betty Coons, and many loving nieces and nephews.
Friends and family are invited to his funeral service on August 23 at 1pm - St. Patrick Catholic Church, 825 7th Street, Rodeo.
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 18, 2019