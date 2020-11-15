1/1
Robert James McKim
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert James McKim
July 29, 1956 - October 28, 2020
Resident of Pleasanton, CA
Robert (Bob) James McKim died peacefully on Wednesday, October 28th, surrounded by his loving family after a hard fought battle with Liver Cancer. Bob died knowing that he was loved and respected by his family, friends and colleagues.
Bob married his best friend and the love of his life, Cathy Maureen (Pope) McKim in December, 1976 and they would have celebrated 44 years of marriage this year.
Bob is survived by his "amazing" children, Robert Laroye McKim, Brian James McKim (& Crystal Dawn Karasiewicz), Stacey Lee (McKim) Tomson (& Justin Edward Tomson) and Scott Edward McKim; his sisters Debbie (McKim) Baker (& Brad Baker) and Shirley (McKim) Puhalla, his sister-in-law Vickie (Pope) Lachney and step-mother Rosina McKim. He is also survived by many beloved nephews and nieces. (He loved you all).
Bob was born in Youngstown, Ohio and was proceeded in death by his beloved parents, Robert & Lois (Gould) McKim; his father and mother-in-law Laroye Edward and Geraldine Lee (Roberts) Pope and his sister-in law Lynne Anne (Pope) Hopper.
Bob was a proud Vietnam Veteran of the U.S. Navy and a dedicated 30+ year employee of Coca-Cola and Reyes Holdings.
In addition to his family and friends, Bob loved everything Disney, NASCAR and cool cars!
Bob will be laid to rest at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, California on December 3, 2020.
Rest in Peace Bob, we love you; until we meet again.


View the online memorial for Robert James McKim



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Burial
Sacramento Valley National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Graham-Hitch Mortuary
4167 First Street
Pleasanton, CA 94566-6705
(925) 846-5624
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by East Bay Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
November 14, 2020
Robert was shining example of a great guy. He will be missed greatly by all that new him. Our thoughts are with Cathy and family.
John
Acquaintance
November 14, 2020
I've only known Bob only 3 years. But in that time, he became my mentor, someone I looked up to. Not only was he my boss, but also a friend. He loved his job and life itself. He will be missed by all.
Darwin Bernard
Coworker
November 14, 2020
RIP Sweetie!
Robert McKim
July 29. 1956 - October 28, 2020

I was supposed to spend the rest of my life with you
And then I realized you spent the rest of your life with me
I smile because I know you loved me up till the day you went away
And I will love you until the day we are together again.
I love you sweetheart. Rest in Peace!
Cathy
Cathy Mczkim
Spouse
November 15, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Graham-Hitch Mortuary
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved