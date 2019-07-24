Robert John Crossett Jr.

August 8, 1930 - July 18, 2019

Resident of Castro Valley

Robert John Crossett Jr., P.E. "Bob" passed away peacefully on July 18th in Castro Valley, California surrounded by his family just shy of his 89th birthday.

He is survived by his wife, Carol and children Lisa Crossett of Walnut Creek, Cathy (Crossett) Avila of Clayton and Patrick Crossett of Livermore. He especially enjoyed his four grandsons (Jonathan, Alexander, Daniel and Ethan).

He served as president of several professional and civic organizations including Consulting Engineers and Land Surveyors of California, Castro Valley Rotary and an active member of the American Public Works Association and South Bay Engineers Club.

Friends and family are invited to attend the visitation on Thursday, July 25 from 4- 8:00PM with the Vigil at 6:00PM at Jess C. Spencer Mortuary, 21228 Redwood Road in Castro Valley. The Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, July 26 at 11:00AM at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 3433 Somerset Ave., Castro Valley, CA In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Diabetes Foundation at https://donations.diabetes.org/site/Donation2?df_id=18806&18806.donation=form1





View the online memorial for Robert John Crossett Jr. Published in East Bay Times on July 24, 2019