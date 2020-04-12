|
Robert John Radanovich
December 31, 1936 - April 6, 2020
Resident of Walnut Creek
With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Robert John Radanovich on April 6, 2020. A beloved husband, father, uncle, grandfather; an avid teammate and family cheerleader. Survived by his bride of 60 years, Virginia (Nevin), his children: Jeanne (Ernie Criez), Bo (Laurie), Michael (Heather), David (Marty), Mary and Desmond (deceased); his beloved grandchildren, Amie Chase (Johnny Kelley), Alexandra, Ricki, Chelsea, Jake, Alex, Chloe, Colin, Nick, Jack, Joe, Mickey, JT, Haley, and his many relatives and friends. Son of Lazar and Hertha Radanovich, brother to Jeanne Robinson, Shirley Gann, and Jack Radanovich.
Bob was raised in the Sunset District of San Francisco; from his All-City years at Lincoln High School ('55) to his NCAA basketball championship (1956) team at the University of San Francisco ('59), the city gifted Rad with many of his lifetime friends that were considered family. His USF teammates remained some of his most loyal friends throughout his life and stories of their escapades will keep us smiling. High on the hilltop he met the love of his life, Ginny. He was quickly enveloped into the Nevin family where he was held in the highest regard as a big brother, confidant, and one of the most beloved uncles.
Bob and Ginny raised their six children in Daly City. As the Athletic Director for Saint Andrews in Daly City, he was able to instill his love of sports and help guide the valuable lessons of competition to the city's youth. During his endless hours spent in gyms, bleachers, and sidelines, he was always cheering on and welcoming in all those who wanted to share their victories. He was a faithful fan of the 49ers, Giants and Warriors – and everyone knew that birthday cards or celebratory letters signed by Montana, Posey, or Curry, were really from Grandpa/Uncle Bob/Dad.
Later in life, Bob's greatest joy and delight became the years with his grandchildren in Danville. Grandma and Grandpa were front row and center at all events, from fields to stages. They loved spending time together with the grandkids and would "brag" to anyone with just one or two more stories about them. They loved family and friends gathered poolside, and were always well-stocked in ice cream. Their family and garden bloomed under their guide. He considered the grandchildren to be his greatest success.
Faced with a diagnosis of cancer in 2017, the essence of his character prevailed as Bob never gave up his positive outlook on life. He took on this challenge like he did all others – he rarely mentioned it and never complained. He took steps to ensure the well-being of his bride and continued on with a happy life, always there to support his family and friends.
His family thanks you for your continued outpouring of love; Bob was truly a gift to all that knew him. He took such joy in even the smallest of celebrations and milestones each of us experienced. His humorous, generous altruistic spirit and smile remained steadfast. In his 83 years, he influenced all who knew him to be better people, to smile more, and to be kind. The family is forever grateful to his team of doctors who gave him such a full life to live. They would also like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to all those at Tiffany Court who made it possible to be with him and Ginny for his last days.
A celebration of his life will take place and announced at a later date.
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 12, 2020