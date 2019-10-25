|
Robert Joseph Kovats
February 4, 1920 ~ October 3, 2019
Former Walnut Creek, California Resident
Robert passed away peacefully at his residence in Roseville, California. A beloved father and grandfather, he lived a full and active life, passing away just four months shy of his 100th birthday. He was born in Denver, Colorado, the only child of Ernest J. Kovats and Phyllis Rell. He grew up in Turlock and moved to Oakland at age 15 after his parents divorced.
He attended Oakland High School, and then Marin College in San Rafael where he participated in Track and Field. In the summer of 1941, Bob "met" the love of his life, Catherine Allair, at Meeks Bay on Lake Tahoe. After marrying, they lived in Oakland and moved to Walnut Creek as the family started to grow, where they raised four children and then retired in Rossmoor.
Bob had a successful career owning and operating his own business, Continental Floors, in Oakland and retired in 1981. Bob and Catherine (Kay) enjoyed retirement by traveling and playing golf. They went to Maryland, Texas, Spain, Hawaii, and Mexico to visit relatives. He also went to his fathers birthplace in Hungary with his son Ernie. Bob and Kay spent many memorable family vacations in their cabin at Donner Lake.
Bob was a skilled woodworker, car aficionado, and Dixieland Jazz enthusiast. As an athlete in his youth, loved sports, especially track, baseball, and football and encouraged his own children to participate. He was awaiting Game 3 of the World Series to begin when the 1989 Loma Prieta Earthquake struck.
Sadly, in early 1994, Bob's beloved Kay passed away. Bob remained in Rossmoor, where he eventually met Zelda Abrahamson. The two of them married and moved to Sun City in Roseville, California in 1999, where they remained until her death in 2018.
Bob is survived by his four children: Carol Brown (Morgan) of Cathey's Valley, California; Robert Kovats Jr. (Rosaura) of Merced, California; Kathleen Lowman Falcone (Marty) of Rocklin, California; and Ernie Kovats (Roser) of Mataró, Spain. He is survived by five grandchildren: Chris Lowman (Jamie), Gabriela Kovats, Veronica Kovats, McKinley Kovats, and Dexter Kovats, as well as by several nieces and nephews.
At his request, there will be no services. there will be a celebration of life and by his loving family at Meeks Bay at a later date.
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 25, 2019