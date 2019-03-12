East Bay Times Obituaries
Fouche's Hudson Funeral Home
3665 Telegraph Ave.
Oakland, CA 94609
510-654-8558
Robert Joseph Moore

Robert Joseph Moore Obituary
Robert Joseph Moore Resident of Oakland, CA Mr. Robert Joseph Moore entered into eternal rest on Sunday 2/10/19 in San Leandro, CA. Public Viewing will be held on Thursday 3/14/19 at Fouche's Hudson Funeral Rome 3665 Telegraph Avenue Oakland, CA from 11 am-4 pm. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday 3/15/19 in Fouche's "Chapel of Peace" at 11 am. Interment will be held at Sacramento Valley VA National Cemetery 5810 Midway Road Dixon, CA. Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted to: Fouche's Hudson Funeral Home, FD 443 (510) 654-8558
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 12, 2019
