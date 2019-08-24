|
|
Robert Jule
June 23, 1971 - August 17, 2019
Resident of Oakley
Robert Anthony Jule, my love, my husband, and my best friend, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 17, 2019.
Robert was a loving father and a loyal friend who lived a full life through the simple pleasures of spending time with family, playing golf, and creating wonderful memories. He was a confident speaker with a knack for anything high technology. Living life with Robert was like being in an adventure book – never a boring moment. He always planned for the future and was not afraid to take any risks. He was truly larger than life.
Robert is survived by his wife, Janet, and two sons, Anthony and Michael.
Families and friends who have been touched by Robert are invited to a visitation on Tuesday, August 27, from 6-8 pm, Wednesday, August 28, 4-7 pm, with a Vigil at 7 pm at Holy Cross Chapel, 2200 East 18th St. Antioch, CA. The Funeral Liturgy will be held at St. Anthony's Catholic Church on Thursday, August 29, at 11 am, 971 O'Hara Ave Oakley, CA. Committal will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 24, 2019