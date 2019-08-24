East Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holy Cross Cemetery and Funeral Center
2200 E 18Th St
Antioch, CA 94509
(925) 757-0658
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Holy Cross Chapel
2200 East 18th St.
Antioch, CA
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Holy Cross Chapel
2200 East 18th St
Antioch, CA
View Map
Vigil
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
7:00 PM
Holy Cross Chapel
2200 East 18th
St. Antioch, CA
View Map
Liturgy
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Anthony's Catholic Church
971 O'Hara Ave
Oakley, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Jule
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Jule


1971 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Jule Obituary
Robert Jule
June 23, 1971 - August 17, 2019
Resident of Oakley
Robert Anthony Jule, my love, my husband, and my best friend, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 17, 2019.
Robert was a loving father and a loyal friend who lived a full life through the simple pleasures of spending time with family, playing golf, and creating wonderful memories. He was a confident speaker with a knack for anything high technology. Living life with Robert was like being in an adventure book – never a boring moment. He always planned for the future and was not afraid to take any risks. He was truly larger than life.
Robert is survived by his wife, Janet, and two sons, Anthony and Michael.
Families and friends who have been touched by Robert are invited to a visitation on Tuesday, August 27, from 6-8 pm, Wednesday, August 28, 4-7 pm, with a Vigil at 7 pm at Holy Cross Chapel, 2200 East 18th St. Antioch, CA. The Funeral Liturgy will be held at St. Anthony's Catholic Church on Thursday, August 29, at 11 am, 971 O'Hara Ave Oakley, CA. Committal will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.


View the online memorial for Robert Jule
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now