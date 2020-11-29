Robert KaiferFeb. 28, 1927 - Nov. 23, 2020LivermoreRobert (Bob) Kaifer, 93, passed away on November 23, 2020, in Livermore. Bob Kaifer was born in Alameda on February 28, 1927, to Clarence Robert Kaifer and Mary Christina Meiss. Bob was class valedictorian at San Leandro High School. During his senior year he went to night school and studied radio science. After high school, Bob served two years in the United States Merchant Marine as a radio operator and also served in the Army during the Korean War. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of California Berkeley in 1950. Following his military service, Bob married Barbara Ghiselli of Alameda. Bob worked as an engineer at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory for 37 years. Bob was an engineer to the core and could fix anything. He was constantly working on a project around the house or helping out at a relative's house. When he wasn't tinkering with a car or fixing things around the house, Bob could be found working in his garden. He particularly loved his beautiful roses in front of the house. Bob took his family on regular vacations to Lake Tahoe, where he skied in the winter and swam in the lake in the summer. Bob relaxed listening to music and particularly enjoyed going to see the opera, the symphony, and musicals. Bob was also a sports fan, and he and Barbara were longtime Cal Bear football season ticket holders through good seasons and less good seasons. Bob was a compassionate and caring man who found comfort in his religion. He was a member of Saint Michael's Church for over 60 years and was one of the first eucharistic ministers and lectors. He was also a member of the Saint Michael School Board, Parish Council, and Grief Support. A funeral mass will be held at 11AM on Thursday, December 3, at St. Michael Catholic Church (outside in the courtyard), 458 Maple Street, Livermore. There will be a one-hour visitation prior to the mass. Bob is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Barbara Kaifer, his three daughters and their husbands, Roberta Bandy (Tom) of Livermore, Margo Miller (Bradley) of Woodland, CA, Alison Peterson (Steven) of Arlington, MA, and eight grandchildren, Joe Bandy (Michelle), Melissa Bandy, Amy Bandy, Brandon Miller (Maritza), Holly Miller, Heidi Miller, Lauren Peterson and Andrew Peterson.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to ValleyCare Charitable Foundation or to University of California Berkeley – The Berkeley Engineering Fund.