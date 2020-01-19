|
|
Robert Kallestad
December 14, 1930 - January 2, 2020
Hayward, California
Robert Stanley Kallestad passed away peacefully on January 2, 2020.
Robert (Bob) was born in New Lisbon, Wisconsin on December 14th, 1930. He attended grade school in Cashton, Wisconsin and Jr. High and High School in Beloit, Wisconsin. After graduating from Beloit High School in 1948 Bob went on to attend the University of Wisconsin in Madison where he received a BA in Business Adminstration in 1952. While still in college, Bob enlisted in the US Navy and later received flight training in Pensacola, Florida. Bob was proud to serve his country and received the National Defense Service Medal. In 1957 Bob became a pilot for United Airlines based in San Francisco. He flew for United for 33 years culminating his career as Senior Captain.
Bob was preceded in death by his loving wife of 60 years, Sue, loving parents, Martha and Hans, beloved siblings Selma, Norma, and Harris and beloved daughter Carla Lee. He is survived by his son Mikel (Susie), daughter Karen (Keith), nine grandchildren, three great-grandsons, (and a sweet great-granddaughter on the way). Bob is also survived by loving cousins, nieces, and nephews in Wisconsin, Nevada and Norway.
Bob loved his growing family. He was a patient and understanding father to his children. He cherished his role as "Grandpa Bob" to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Bob was kind, gracious, and giving. He developed close friendships that lasted many years and made a difference in many lives.
We are so very grateful for the 89 years he walked this earth...
Please join Bob's family for a celebration of his wonderful life on Saturday January 25th at noon.
Messiah Lutheran Church
25400 Hesperian Blvd
Hayward, CA 510-782-6727
Viewing and Prayers Friday January 24th, 5 - 8pm
Jess C. Spencer Mortuary
21228 Redwood Road
Castro Valley, CA 94546
View the online memorial for Robert Kallestad
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 19, 2020