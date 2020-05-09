Robert L. Wenz
1933 - 2020
Robert L. Wenz
May 7, 1933-April 29, 2020
Point Richmond
Bob Wenz, better known as "The Whiz," was an extremely well read and well traveled Dartmouth graduate, dedicated outdoorsman, duck hunter, fisherman, and dear friend. He will be missed but not by Mallards or trout.


Published in East Bay Times on May 9, 2020.
