Robert "Bob" L. Wong
September 14, 1938 – July 28, 2019
Resident of Fremont
Robert "Bob" L. Wong was born on September 14, 1938 in California and entered into rest on July 28, 2019 in Union City, California at the age of 80 years old. Predeceased by parents David Lowe Won and Helen Mary Wong. Daughter Carolyn Noelani Wong. Beloved husband to Kalina Wong. Loving son to Travis Keaka Wong (Ann). Grandfather to Dylan Benjamin Wong, and Nicole Leinani Wong.Bob was known for his big smile and love of working on cars. Retired from Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory as Professional Researcher, PhD, in Mechanical Engineering. He was an avid RV camper roaming cross country in his RV with his entire family and spending a delightful 6 months wandering through Alaska's wilderness. Before and during his retirement years he played guitar in the local Hawaiian ukulele groups of Diablo Valley Hui O Aloha, and Doelger Senior Center in Daly City, as well as the Livermore Folksingers' Organization. Bob loved pugs! Private family services.
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 7, 2019