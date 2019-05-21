Robert Leach

Oct. 11, 1933 - Apr. 25, 2019

Resident of Lewiston

Longtime Martinez teacher Robert Leach passed away peacefully at Mercy Medical Center in Redding on April 25, 2019, after a long illness. Bob was born in Homer New York October 11, 1933, a son of the late Earl and Edith Leach. He served in the United States Army from November 1954 to October 1956. He attended San Francisco State University, where he earned a BA degree in Education. He married Zoe Jean Boyer of Martinez, and raised a family of four. He taught for 34 years in the Martinez Unified School District, teaching 5th grade at both Martinez Elementary and John Muir Elementary schools. Bob enjoyed golfing and assembling golf clubs for himself and his friends. He enjoyed the outdoors, and loved to cook. He was an avid fly fisherman and traveled often throughout California and Oregon to visit some of his favorite rivers, the Trinity and the Umpqua. During his tenure as a 5th grade teacher, he started a youth fly fishing club called Martinez Junior Fly Fisherman where he taught kids how to tie flies and fly cast. Bob was extremely talented at making fly rods and he enjoyed tying flies well into his retirement. He retired to Lewiston, California to be close to several of his favorite fishing spots on the Trinity River. Bob is survived by his 4 children, Chris Leach of Williams, Arizona; Matt Leach (Shantell) of Laramie, Wyoming; Sue Groff (Kevin) of Waikoloa, Hawaii; Ted Leach (Laine) of Martinez, California; and by nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild.





Published in East Bay Times on May 21, 2019