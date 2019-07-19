Robert Leste

Aug. 30, 1938 - Jun. 10, 2019

San Jose

Robert Leste, age 80, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 10th, 2019, at his home in San Jose, California, after a long illness. He died in the presence of his loving wife, Chi.

Robert was one of five children born to Walter and Olive Leste in Columbus, Ohio. He graduated from Upper Arlington High School in 1956 and attended both Ohio State University, where he studied Business Administration, and, later in life, Grand Canyon University, where he obtained a degree in Divinity Studies. For most of his business career he was involved in retail shopping development and helped launch notable shopping centers including Pearl Ridge in Honolulu, Water Tower Place in Chicago, Copley Square in Boston and Reston Town Center in Reston, VA. In his retirement, Robert became an active member of his church, the Freedom Worship Center in San Jose.

He is survived by three daughters, Julia, Linda and Janet, from his first marriage to Dorothy Ellen Fouts, who predeceased him. He is also survived by two sons, Justin and James, from his second marriage to Elaine Doo née Jones as well as his stepson Ron. He is also survived by his third wife, Chi Mai Nguyen and stepchildren Daphne, Chuong and Ly. Robert is also survived by three of his four siblings, Quinlan and her husband, Howard; James ("Jim") and his wife, Stacy; and Richard and his partner, Mary. His eldest brother, Walter, has predeceased him. He is also survived by eight grandchildren: Sara, Evan, Maddie, Linden, Layne, Taisha, Anela, and Claire.

Robert, also known as Bob, had a lifelong passion for architecture, fine art, music and philosophy. Please consider making a gift in Robert's memory to the Hearts and Minds Activity Center at 2380 Enborg Lane, San, Jose, CA 95128, which provides daycare for adults with Alzheimer's Disease.





