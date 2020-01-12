|
|
Robert (Bob) Lininger
Oct 7, 1938 - Jan 7, 2020
Resident of Concord
Bob passed away peacefully at home on January 7th at the age of 81. He was surrounded by his wife and children at his passing. Bob was a native Californian, born in Berkeley and attended Oakland Tech High School. He proudly served in the Navy from January 1957 to December 1960 and was recalled in April 1961 during the Berlin buildup until October 1962. Bob was the owner of Lin-Line Nets for over 30 years, a fishing net manufacturing company founded by his parents and passed down to him.
Bob had 3 children from his previous marriage: Marty Lininger (pre-deceased), Sandy Stevens and Tina Koenig. In 1992 he married Helga who has 2 children: Andy and Denise Kruft. Bob was very proud of his 6 grandchildren: Joshua, Aimee, Katie, Kristi, Macaela and Jonathan. He is also survived by his sister Donna Menche, predeceased by his sister Linda Nelson. Bob loved his four-legged (Maltese) babies.
Bob was an avid fisherman in his early years, accomplished bowler, archer and a fearless off-road enthusiast. He was a charter member of the Escarabajo Buggy Club. After he retired in 2005 he enjoyed playing golf with the Concord Seniors Golf Club.
A memorial service will be held on Sat., Jan. 18th at 10:30 am at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 1092 Alberta Way, Concord. Interment will be private at a later date.
Oakmont Memorial Park & Mortuary, Lafayette
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 12, 2020