Robert Livesay
Dec. 15, 1946 - Aug. 27, 2019
San Leandro
Robert James Livesay, 72 of San Leandro, CA went to be with the Lord on August 27, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.
Robert is survived by his wife Carla of 52 years, daughter Tracy, son Jess, precious grandson Noah, sisters Pat Moffatt, Linda Santistevin and many loving nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Robert was a loving husband, father, grandfather, Uncle and friend to everyone.
Robert began his machining career at National Airmotive Corp. where he worked for over 30 years. He spent the last 10 years at Advanced Grinding where he enjoyed his job, but more importantly, he deeply respected his co workers and the friendships that were made.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 8, 2019