Robert Lopez
March 18, 1942 - Aug. 23, 2020
Resident of Fremont, CA
He was a graduate of James Logan high school class of 1960.Robert is survived by his mother Angelina Lopez , brothers Micheal Lopez, Craig Lopez and sister Linda Gatriex .His son DarryL Lopez and wife Cristina and his grandchildren Andrew and fiance Savannah, Alejandro , Andrea and Antonio.His great grandchildren Gabriel and Sebastian .His nephew Anthony Eleazarraraz and wife Dee and his great nephew Gabe.His daughter Jayme Montez and his grandchildren Brandon, Adam,Kyle, Stephen and Douglas.
A private family Funeral Service will be Friday September 11th at 11:00 am at the Chapel of the Chimes Reflection Chapel 32992 Mission Blvd, Hayward Ca .Interment to follow .All are invited to attend via webcast. at webcast.funeralvue.com
