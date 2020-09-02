1/1
Robert Lopez
1942 - 2020
Robert Lopez
March 18, 1942 - Aug. 23, 2020
Resident of Fremont, CA
He was a graduate of James Logan high school class of 1960.Robert is survived by his mother Angelina Lopez , brothers Micheal Lopez, Craig Lopez and sister Linda Gatriex .His son DarryL Lopez and wife Cristina and his grandchildren Andrew and fiance Savannah, Alejandro , Andrea and Antonio.His great grandchildren Gabriel and Sebastian .His nephew Anthony Eleazarraraz and wife Dee and his great nephew Gabe.His daughter Jayme Montez and his grandchildren Brandon, Adam,Kyle, Stephen and Douglas.
A private family Funeral Service will be Friday September 11th at 11:00 am at the Chapel of the Chimes Reflection Chapel 32992 Mission Blvd, Hayward Ca .Interment to follow .All are invited to attend via webcast. at webcast.funeralvue.com, Memorial ID: 36090
Chapel of the Chimes hayward
Published in East Bay Times on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Funeral service
11:00 AM
PRIVATE FOR FAMILY -- Chapel of the Chimes Reflection Chapel -- All are invited to attend via webcast. at webcast.funeralvue.com , Memorial ID: 36090
Funeral services provided by
Chapel of the Chimes/Hayward
32992 Mission Blvd.
Hayward, CA 94544
510-471-3363
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
September 1, 2020
Comfort Planter
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
