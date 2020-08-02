Robert Louis MuhrNovember 9, 1926 - June 27, 2020Resident of Brentwood, CARobert Muhr was born in St. Helens, Oregon. After graduating from St. Helens High School he enlisted in the armed services during WWII. Bob served with the 81st infantry division in the South Pacific. After returning home he worked for the Fir Tex company in St Helens. In 1954 Bob was awarded the Junior first citizen award for the state of Oregon.Bob graduated from Willamette University in Salem, Oregon with a Bachelors of Science Degree in Business in 1950. he joined the Kaiser Cement and Gypsum Company in Oakland, Ca in 1955. Bob was assigned to the Gypsum plant in Antioch, CA as industrial relations supervisor. He was promoted to production supervisor in 1960 and became plant manager in 1969. He continued as plant manager until retiring in 1989. He later went to work for the city of Brentwood.Bob leaves his wife Easter, Son Jeffery Muhr (Maureen), Daughter Debra Lambert (Kim) and Step daughter Susan Nelson ( Howard). Grandchildren Jeffery Lambert (Paula), Danny Lambert (Ali Taylor), Katy Mendes (Branden), Sarah (Kevin). Great-grandchildren Ava Mendes and Anastasia Scott.Burial has taken place at Oak View Memorial Park, Antioch, CA. At a later date a Celebration of life will be at the Pittsburg Elks lodge where Bob was a 40 year member and past Exalted Ruler.