Robert Louis ZamoraJune 4, 1965 - July 18, 2020Resident of Concord, CARobert Zamora was the youngest of five children, born and raised in Concord in the home his mother still lives in today. Robert came from a large, close-knit family and was blessed with many close friendships, especially with his cousins and extended family that may not have been related by blood, but were his family just the same.Robert's impeccable craftsmanship and work ethic were learned at an early age while working under his father's guidance at the family's construction business, Zamora Builders. Robert last worked at Del Monte Foods where his supportive work family selflessly took on Robert's workload to allow him to focus on healing.In 2015, Robert married his soulmate, Mae and in September they would have celebrated their 15-year Anniversary. Robert was blessed with three wonderful children, Joey, Gianna and Daniel. His eldest, Joey, takes after Robert in many ways, especially in their love of cars. His passion was displayed when they re-built a 1965 Chevy Impala, which was always immaculate as was Robert's way, to honor his beloved brother Daniel Zamora, who passed away in 2008. His two younger children, Gianna and Daniel, whom he shares with Mae, brought such joy to Robert as he tried never to miss any of their important school or sports events and was always there for them and provided whatever they needed. Anyone who knew Robert, knew that if you walked across his lawn in either his pristine front or backyard, you would get an earful! He was also a member of the Clayton Community Church where he enjoyed donating his time with his congregants through construction projects.Robert was diagnosed with rectal cancer in late 2016 and fought hard for over 3 years, enduring many surgeries and treatments to allow him more time with his family and friends. Robert passed away at home on July 18, 2020 surrounded by his family.There will be a private family burial at Oakmont Memorial Park and a Celebration of Life on 7/30/20 at 12:00 pm at Old Marsh Creek Springs Park, 2510 Marsh Creek Rd, Clayton.Survived by spouse, Mae Zamora, son,Joey Zamora (30), daughter, Gianna Zamora (14), son, Daniel Zamora (12), mother, Bertha, two sisters, Paulette and Teresa Zamora, brother, Ricardo Zamora, and niece, Mia Marquez.Preceded in death by father, Joseph Zamora and brother, Daniel Zamora.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Clayton Community Church Building Fund, 6055 Main St., Clayton, Ca 94517, or to the Zamora College Fund: