Robert M. (Bob) Brodie
1945 - 2020
September 23, 1945 - February 29, 2020
Resident of Nashville, TN
Bob passed away on February 29, 2020, in Nashville with his Family at his side after a valiant battle with cancer.
Bob is survived by his son Robert (Bobby), daughter Kristin Madsen (husband Shannon Madsen), and Grandchildren Chelsea Garcia, Maleah Brodie, and Katie and Ryan Madsen.
He is also survived by his brother Ian Brodie (wife Sharon) and his children, Stuart and Patrick; his sister Margaret Marshall (husband Bob) and their children Courtney and Alexis. He also leaves behind great nieces and nephews and many dear cousins both in the United States and Scotland. Bob cherished his family and friends near and far, touched many lives and will be greatly missed by many.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances can be made to the Cancer Research Institute or the Gary Sinise Foundation.
A celebration of Life will be held in Nashville and California and he will be laid to rest in Dundee, Scotland, all at a later date due to the Coronavirus.


Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
