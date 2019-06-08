Robert McCrae

Apr. 23, 1929 - May 22, 2019

Walnut Creek

Robert O McCrae (Bob) passed away on May 22, 2019. He was born in Colorado on April 23, 1929. He earned a BS in Geology/Engineering at the University of Nevada, Reno and a MS from the University of Kansas, Lawrence. It was while in Reno that he developed a love for Lake Tahoe and skiing. He also met and married the love of his life, Mary. He worked as an Exploration Petroleum Geologist for Chevron for 26 years. He ended his career with his own company, Diablo Energy. During his time at Chevron, the family lived in many small towns in Colorado, then Montana, Wyoming, and New Orleans, LA. After a time in Southern California, the family settled in Walnut Creek and remained there for almost 40 years.

Bob loved rocks, sports, red wine, and big band music. He became an avid gardener in retirement and loved his spring clumps of daffys. He took the whole family to Lake Tahoe for a New Year's week of skiing and generally having a great time. This has become a clan tradition continued to this day.

He is predeceased by one son, Ross. He will be greatly missed by Mary, his wife of 69 years, his children David (Suzanne Schweitzer), Julia (Ben Arthur), Scott (Terri), Brian (Robin), Robert, 9 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

There will be no services





