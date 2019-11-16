|
Robert "Angel" McDaniel
Dec. 6, 1957 - Oct. 13, 2019
Resident of Oakley
Robert, nicknamed Angel to most, passed away peacefully on October 13, 2019. Angel is survived by his mother Jewel McDaniel; sister Kathy McDaniel and brother Rick McDaniel; his children Lil' Robert McDaniel and wife Megan, Nick McDaniel and wife Kristin, and daughter Kerry Snapp. Angels' grandchildren Kontessa Davis, Austin Gilmore, and Samantha McDaniel and newphew and niece Rhylek Redding and Santana Redding always called him "Poppa wheelie" when trying to have him partake in their childish games. Thank you to his nephew and wife, Ronnie and M'liss Redding, for being his loyal caretakers and friends till the end. We will always remember your great big smile hiding behind the beard and the mysterious guy in the Santa costume. Your love for God, your unconditional love for your family, your love of Harley's, and living life in your own way will always stay with us.
Celebration of Life to be held December 7th, 2019 at the Oakley Portuguese Hall at 520 2nd St Oakley Ca 94561 from 3:00-7:00pm.
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 16, 2019